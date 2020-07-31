New brewery coming to Five Forks

Five Forks Brewing has formally announced plans to open in the new development off Woodruff Road in the heart of Five Forks’ retail corridor.

The brewery, which plans to open in November, is set to join Sidewall Pizza, Soul Yoga and Cocobowlz in the planned Five Forks development located at 2613 Woodruff Road, beside BI-LO and across the street from Publix. Tipsy Taco was originally set to open a new location in the development as well, but company officials said those plans were canceled after a new Tipsy Taco location took over the old Havana Kitchen space at 1133 Woodruff Road.

Five Forks Brewing will feature an outdoor space that stretches 225 feet long, enough “for you and your friends, family and dogs to enjoy and spread out,” according to a post on the brewery’s Instagram page.

Spencer Hines Properties, which is handling sales for the development, said in a statement that a key driver behind the project was the population growth in the area, with 50,600 residents living within a three-mile radius of the property, an 85% increase since 2000. An additional 10% growth is expected over the next five years, according to Spencer Hines.

The brewery plans to open later this year.