New GSP Airport fire station, parking lot nearly complete

A new fire station and parking lot at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is nearing completion, according to airport officials.

An official ribbon-cutting for the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting station will be held on Nov. 23, said Tom Tyra, director of communications and air service development at GSP Airport.

Located on Stevens Drive near the corporate hangars and Cerulean Aviation, the 24,000-square-foot facility will serve the needs of the airport and businesses located on the 3,700-acre campus, Tyra said.

The new station costs approximately $9 million and replaces the current facility, which was built in the 1960s, Tyra said. It’ll be staffed by GSP Airport District firefighters.

Also nearing completion is the new Economy C parking lot located off Aviation Parkway. The lot, which connects to the airport’s existing Economy B parking lot, will provide 1,500 additional surface parking spots at GSP.

“The project was planned before COVID-19 but will be needed to replace some existing surface parking when we build a future parking garage close to the terminal when demand warrants,” Tyra said, adding that the new parking lot allows the airport to better manage traffic flow around the terminal.

A new employee lot on GSP Drive, roadway enhancements to Aviation Parkway and the construction of a traffic roundabout are also part of the project, which has a price tag of about $16.7 million. The entire project is expected to be completed in early 2021.