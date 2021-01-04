New industrial park Woods Chapel Crossing in Duncan gets MingHua USA as first tenant

The 243,280-square-foot industrial park Woods Chapel Crossing in Duncan has just signed automotive parts and molds company MingHua USA as its first tenant.

The automative supplier, which is a leading provider of parts in the Southeast and a major supplier to BMW, is already headquartered less than one minute away from the industrial park, which will allow the company to significantly ramp up operations as South Carolina’s auto sector continues to boom.

“I think Real Estate 101 that I learned early on when I started decades ago was to always knock on your neighbor’s door as you’re looking for prospects,” said David Welch, chief executive officer at Robinson Weeks Partners, the Atlanta-based real estate development and investment firm that developed the industrial park. “This is an expansion for them and not a replacement, so I think that’s a testament to the strong growth along the I-85 corridor in general and in the Greenville-Spartanburg market in particular.”

MingHua USA will occupy 134,000 square feet of the industrial park, which is a cross-deck logistics facility with 32-inch clear height, 58 dock positions, 60-inch speed bays, 201 auto parking spaces, 32 trailer parking spaces and other features aimed at maximizing operational efficiencies.

MingHua USA President Thomas Koehler said the need to expand was evident even as early pauses in production industry-wide and supply chain issues wrought by the pandemic led to some slowdowns.

“Despite the challenges levied by the pandemic, the automative industry is holding steady and flourishing in the Southeast region,” Koehler said. “As production regains momentum, the increased stream of manufacturing has required MingHua USA to conduct a swift expansion.”

In addition to the nearly 110,000 square feet of remaining space within the industrial park, Robinson Weeks Partners has another building slated for the master planned speculative project: a 221,000-square-foot single-load warehouse, construction for which is set to begin in the next few months.

The completion of the first phase of the overall industrial park project comes as heightened demand in the Upstate has triggered more than 3 million square feet of new industrial park product to be currently under construction, with another 1.9 million square feet proposed to come to the market within the next several months, according to a recent Colliers International report.

Welch said he sees no indication that growth is slowing down.

“Greenville is definitely on our list for future expansion,” Welch said. “We like to go wide and deep; we’re not looking to do a one-and-done. I see us continuing to look for future sites and look forward to being rooted in the Greenville-Spartanburg market.”