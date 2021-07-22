NEXT announces lineup for NEXT Venture Pitch

NEXT announced July 21 its lineup of venture capital firms for its Venture Pitch on Sept. 16 at the Greenville ONE Conference Center, 2 W. Washington St.

“We are excited to host a lineup of great Carolina venture firms,” said Venture Pitch Selection Committee chair Derek Pedersen. “At NEXT Venture Pitch, our region’s entrepreneurs will gain exposure to both Carolina-based firms dedicated to that more local touch that can be important to longterm success, and to nationally-acclaimed firms with deeper pockets that can drive faster growth.”

The firms include:

Aeliron Ventures

Bull City Venture Partners

Cultivation Capital

Good Growth Capital

IDEA Fund Partners

SC Launch Inc.

VentureSouth

Representatives from the venture firms will serve on a panel of judges during the conference’s pitch portion.

Entrepreneurs wishing to participate in the pitch competition may apply until Aug. 15. For more information, visit nextventurepitch.com/apply-to-pitch.