NEXT announces lineup for NEXT Venture Pitch

NEXT Venture Pitch 2019, photo provided

NEXT announced July 21 its lineup of venture capital firms for its Venture Pitch on Sept. 16 at the Greenville ONE Conference Center, 2 W. Washington St.

“We are excited to host a lineup of great Carolina venture firms,” said Venture Pitch Selection Committee chair Derek Pedersen. “At NEXT Venture Pitch, our region’s entrepreneurs will gain exposure to both Carolina-based firms dedicated to that more local touch that can be important to longterm success, and to nationally-acclaimed firms with deeper pockets that can drive faster growth.”

The firms include:

  • Aeliron Ventures
  • Bull City Venture Partners
  • Cultivation Capital
  • Good Growth Capital
  • IDEA Fund Partners
  • SC Launch Inc.
  • VentureSouth

Representatives from the venture firms will serve on a panel of judges during the conference’s pitch portion.

Entrepreneurs wishing to participate in the pitch competition may apply until Aug. 15. For more information, visit nextventurepitch.com/apply-to-pitch.

