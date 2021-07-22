NEXT announces lineup for NEXT Venture Pitch

NEXT announced July 21 its lineup of venture capital firms for its Venture Pitch on Sept. 16 at the Greenville ONE Conference Center, 2 W. Washington St.
“We are excited to host a lineup of great Carolina venture firms,” said Venture Pitch Selection Committee chair Derek Pedersen. “At NEXT Venture Pitch, our region’s entrepreneurs will gain exposure to both Carolina-based firms dedicated to that more local touch that can be important to longterm success, and to nationally-acclaimed firms with deeper pockets that can drive faster growth.”
The firms include:
- Aeliron Ventures
- Bull City Venture Partners
- Cultivation Capital
- Good Growth Capital
- IDEA Fund Partners
- SC Launch Inc.
- VentureSouth
Representatives from the venture firms will serve on a panel of judges during the conference’s pitch portion.
Entrepreneurs wishing to participate in the pitch competition may apply until Aug. 15. For more information, visit nextventurepitch.com/apply-to-pitch.