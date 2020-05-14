NEXT Innovation Center raised more than $50 million in new capital investment in 2019

Greenville’s entrepreneurial development program NEXT raised just under $50.4 million in capital investments in 2019, bringing the total capital raised since the program’s founding to more than $296 million.

The information was revealed Thursday, May 14, in NEXT’s Annual Impact Report, coordinated in partnership with Furman University.

“We’re really excited how it turned out,” said Christy Ashkettle, director of communication and culture with NEXT.

The report also noted 204 new jobs were created last year, raising the total number of full-time employees under the NEXT umbrella to 1,458.

Here are the key takeaways from the impact report:

110 companies are supported by NEXT.

Total annual payroll from NEXT-supported companies now stands at $104.2 million.

The salary for an employee at a NEXT-supported company is $71,846, 1 1/2 times the Greenville County average.

NEXT-supported company employees volunteered for a total of 12,437 hours last year.

NEXT hosted 17 venture capital investors in conferences with 285 total attendees.

28 of the 110 NEXT-supported companies are female- and/or minority-led.

