Eric Weissmann named NEXT executive director

Eric Weissmann is NEXT’s new executive director, the Greenville-based entrepreneur support organization announced Aug. 19.

“I’m excited by the opportunity and encouraged by the amount of collaboration I already see in the Greenville community,” said Weissmann. “We’re at a unique moment in time where cities across the country are fostering entrepreneurship by leveraging their unique strengths to attract talent and dollars with the goal of increasing economic development. Greenville’s got the raw materials to make a huge impact on the region and I’m ready to get to work.”

According to the NEXT announcement:

Weissmann was part of the founding team at Cincinnati-based Cintrifuse, where he also serves as vice president of external relations.

He launched “StartupCincy,” an initiative that started as a social media hashtag and eventually bloomed into a full-fledged, connected community.

Weissmann also worked in the marketing and creative services industries where he has helped establish the Disney Cruise Line brand leading up to the maiden voyage of the Disney Magic.

He is expected to assume the NEXT executive director role in September.