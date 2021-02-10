North Carolina-based Law Offices of James Scott Farrin opens Greenville location

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, based in North Carolina, recently opened at 33 Villa Road, Suite 106. in Greenville.

Headed by attorney and shareholder Walter McBrayer Wood, the Greenville office will represent South Carolinians who have been hurt or lost a loved one due to a car wreck, an accident at work, medical malpractice, a defective product or through other forms of personal injury.

“Our greatest satisfaction comes from making a difference in clients’ lives,” said law office president James S. Farrin. “Now, we are proud to fight for those who need a voice in South Carolina, too.”

The office is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

For more information, visit farrin.com/locations/greenville-sc.