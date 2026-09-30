OneSpartanburg Inc. announces 47th Leadership Spartanburg class

OneSpartanburg Inc. has chosen its participants for the 47th Leadership Spartanburg class, the organization announced Sept. 28.

The participants, who will take part in a nine-month leadership personal and professional development program, include:

Andrew Ackley of Seamon Whiteside

of Seamon Whiteside Addy Arnold of OneSpartanburg Inc.

of OneSpartanburg Inc. Jennifer Barksdale and Mary Ann Cleland of Converse University

and of Converse University Scottie Kay Blackwell of Spartanburg County

of Spartanburg County Marianna Blanton of Polydeck

of Polydeck Mac Brandon of TNB Financial Services

of TNB Financial Services Kate Brown and Phyliss Skuba of Hope Center for Children

and of Hope Center for Children Thomas Compton of Miss Tammy’s Little Learning Center

of Miss Tammy’s Little Learning Center Crystal Council and Katie Stogner of Founders Federal Credit Union

and of Founders Federal Credit Union Aaron Davis of Trees Upstate

of Trees Upstate Frank Eskridge of Sherman College

of Sherman College Mia Gentry of Growing Minds Learning Center

of Growing Minds Learning Center Russell Greene of Spartanburg Fire Department

of Spartanburg Fire Department Mark Hopper of City of Greer

of City of Greer Marissa Human of United Way of the Piedmont

of United Way of the Piedmont Patrick Jarrett of Spartanburg School District 3

of Spartanburg School District 3 Michelle Johnson of Spartanburg County Sherriff’s Office

of Spartanburg County Sherriff’s Office Monique Jones of USC Upstate

of USC Upstate Aaron Laughead of Truist

of Truist Ben Lea of PAL

of PAL Kevin Limehouse of City of Spartanburg

of City of Spartanburg Megan Mastin of Junior League of Spartanburg

of Junior League of Spartanburg Kevin Matson , Michael Starnes , Amanda Thompson and Heather Wright of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

, , and of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Light McNeil and Mike Tanbonliong of NAI Earle Furman

and of NAI Earle Furman Sam Onufriychuk of United Film Solutions

of United Film Solutions Jim Padgett of RedSail Technologies

of RedSail Technologies Taylor Patten of Sabal Insurance Advisors

of Sabal Insurance Advisors Drake Scott of Colliers SC

of Colliers SC Cord Sgaglio of Spartanburg County Parks & Recreation

of Spartanburg County Parks & Recreation Ethan Shuler of GW Liles Construction

of GW Liles Construction Lilly Simmons of A Place to Call Home

of A Place to Call Home Dave Skeen of Spartanburg Day School

of Spartanburg Day School Ryan Smith of Garage Door Services

of Garage Door Services Sarah Stevens of McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture

of McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture Steven Suits of PuroCelan

of PuroCelan Dalton Sullivan of Contec

of Contec Eddie Urban of Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful

of Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful Mary Beth Walters of Spartanburg Community College

of Spartanburg Community College Toiell Washington of Spartanburg Academic Movement

of Spartanburg Academic Movement Logan Wellborn of Pinnacle Partnership

of Pinnacle Partnership Kayleigh Williams of Spartanburg County Libraries

of Spartanburg County Libraries Joe Yarborough of OTO Development

of OTO Development Alexis Yoder of Wofford College

“Leadership Spartanburg offers a unique look at Spartanburg County, from our success to our consistent challenges and everything in-between. I’m excited to welcome this class and see the impacts they’re able to have on our community and the impact this program will have on their development,” said Cindy Teaster, OneSpartanburg Inc. director of leadership development.

For more information, visit onespartanburginc.com/leadershipspartanburg.