OraTek Diagnostics partners with Palmetto InnovaSphere to establish Spartanburg HQ

OraTek Diagnostics, a life sciences company specializing in saliva-based diagnostic technology, has announced it will establish its headquarters in Spartanburg.

The move is in partnership with Palmetto InnovaSphere, a life sciences incubator, accelerator and support organization, which will assist OraTek in developing a commercialization strategy, connect with potential industry partners and identify manufacturing opportunities.

The company is developing tests to simplify sample collection and accelerate testing. OraTek’s initial focus is centered on drug screening for law enforcement and public safety applications. Future applications could involve healthcare, including cancer screening.