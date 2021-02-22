Pall Corporation establishing operations in Duncan

Photo courtesy of Pall Corporation’s Facebook page

Pall Corporation announced Feb. 22 it will invest $30.2 million to create 425 new jobs and establish operations at 816 Berry Shoals Road in Duncan.

The new facility will focus on single-use technology such as its Allegro single-use platform, which may be used to support the rapid development and production of vaccines and therapeutics, including a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Spartanburg County provides Pall with the diverse workforce we need to manufacture life-saving therapeutics and vaccines,” said Pall Life Sciences president Joseph Repp. “We look forward to building our presence in this county.”

The facility is expected to be operational May 2021.

