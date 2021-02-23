Parsley and Mint to take Happy + Hale location

After four years in business, Greenville health food restaurant Happy + Hale announced on its Facebook page Feb. 23 it has permanently closed.

The eatery also announced that Parsley and Mint, a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant, will take its place.

“Today is an incredibly sad day for us,” said Happy + Hale in a statement on Facebook. “The restaurant business is a tough business and COVID has made it beyond challenging for us and most small businesses across the world. As we depart, we ask that you continue to show up for not only local restaurants but all local businesses. They need you. Greenville, we love you. We are so grateful for your support over the years.”

Happy + Hale had previously decided to close in Sept. 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but planned to reopen this spring.