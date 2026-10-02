PF Meat Co. Butchery and Market coming to downtown Anderson

Construction has begun on a new PF Meat Co. Butchery & Market in downtown Anderson, the company announced Oct. 1 via social media.

The new location is at 522 N. Main St. at the intersection with West Calhoun Street adjacent to Magnetic South Brewery and is part of the Anderson Downtown Historic District. Construction is expected to be complete by March 2027.

PF Meat Co. Butchery & Market offers meats, ready-to-go dishes, house-roasted coffees and more. The company has two existing locations in Pendleton and Toccoa, Georgia.