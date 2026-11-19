Plans for a new 40-bed inpatient physical rehabilitation center on North Pleasantburg Drive were presented Nov. 17 at the city of Greenville’s monthly planning preview meeting.

The project is proposed for a five-acre property located at 432 N. Pleasantburg Drive at the corner with Lowndes Hill Road. The proposed inpatient rehabilitation facility is being developed by Texas-based Astrea Development.

According to company founder and CEO Erik de Vries, the project is being developed in partnership with Exalt Health, a Texas-based company specializing in inpatient physical rehabilitation with facilities in Texas, Arizona and Florida. The North Pleasantburg project would be Exalt’s first South Carolina operation.

De Vries said the proposed facility would focus on inpatient physical rehabilitation for patients whose average age is around 65 and who are recovering from a variety of conditions and injuries, including stroke, bone fractures, and head and spinal cord injuries.

The partnership with Exalt would involve an initial 20-year lease with projected staffing of about 125 medical and support personnel.

At this stage of the process, Astrea Development is requesting the city rezone two parcels from mixed use and commercial corridor to campus medical. De Vries said next steps will involve evaluation of the request by the city’s planning commission. Assuming the project clears procedural hurdles with the city’s planning and development process, de Vries said construction could begin in summer 2027 and last about 14 months, with the first patients admitted in fall 2028.