Power Up Spartanburg accepting applications for small business impact grants

Power Up Spartanburg, an initiative of OneSpartanburg Inc. and Spartanburg County to support small businesses, is accepting applications for its small business impact grant program now through Dec. 16.

The small business impact grants aim to provide financial support to Spartanburg County entrepreneurs and small businesses trying to:

Strengthen operations and capacity

Build foundational systems and infrastructure to sustain growth

Access capital for equipment and system capacity needed for scaling

To be eligible, a business must be located in Spartanburg County, provide business-to-business products or services and be willing to participate in Power Up Spartanburg’s Securing Contracts initiative.

Businesses awarded grants will also have access to technical assistance, mentoring, contracting resources and business connections through the Securing Contracts initiative.

The impact grant program is made possible through funding from BMW Manufacturing Co. and will be administered through the OneSpartanburg Inc. Foundation and Foothills Federal Credit Union.

The total value of the grants awarded will be dependent on each applicant’s needs and viability.

For more information, visit powerupspartanburg.com.