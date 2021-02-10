Pozyx opens Greenville office to support its growth in North America

Pozyx, a Belgian company specializing in positioning-based ultra-wideband technology, recently opened its United States office in the Merovan Business Center at 1200 Woodruff Road, Suite C-40 in Greenville.

The company will use its new office to expand operations in the United States. In addition, it will collaborate with local partner Gemba Systems, which has a successful track record in innovative smart manufacturing and IIoT solutions, said Pozyx in a release.

“Ultra-wideband has seen a meteoric rise as the next big technology for customers to understand how accurate location data can lead to improvements and optimizations,” said Pozyx CEO Samuel Van de Velde. “Our move to North America is a direct result of huge interest from some of the largest and most innovative companies in the automotive, logistics and entertainment markets. These companies understand that reliable, accurate, and real-time data is the next frontier for revolutionizing their business.”

Pozyx utilizes ultra-wideband technology to help industrial customers solve issues such as losing track of tools and assets, the inefficiency of people and asset flows, and accidents and workplace safety issues.

Its real-time locating system may also correct bottlenecks in internal processes as well as remedy issues in the processing of goods, inefficient time registration, lack of insight into lead times and difficulties with cost calculations.

Pozyx currently works with large industrial customers in Europe and Asia.

The company employs nine people in its joint Greenville office with Gemba.