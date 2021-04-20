Proterra – Greenville hosts President Biden in virtual plant tour

President Joe Biden drove a school bus while a Syracuse University law student.

It’s a personal detail the president shared while on a virtual tour of the Proterra electric bus plant in Greenville on Tuesday, April 20.

“That’s how I got money to get through law school at Syracuse,” he said. “A lot of snow … a lot of snow.”

Related: Proterra charges up the art of the deal

The tour, a chance for the president to tout the administration’s $45 billion investment in clean energy initiatives, included brief remarks from Mayor Knox White and Proterro CEO Jack Allen, who, along with several Proterra employees, gave the president an overview of the plant’s operations.

Proterra, with operations in South Carolina and California, designs and builds electric buses for cities and school districts, along with the charging systems that support them.

“We continue to grow as a company – we’re up to 350 people here in Greenville,” Allen told the president from the plant floor.

Biden said that, while America has a lot of catching up to do in the global electric vehicle industry, Proterra is making a difference.

“You should be proud of what you’re doing,” he said. “We’re gonna change the air people breathe as a consequence of what you’re doing – the battery technology, overall. So, thank you, thank you, thank you.”