Prima Kitchen brings the cuisine of Guam to The Commons food hall

A new food pop-up is aiming to bring a taste of the islands to Greenville.

Prima Kitchen is the passion project of Kaipo Sotelo, a native of the Philippines who spent his childhood in Guam. Now a physical therapy student at the Medical University of South Carolina, Sotelo honed his skills in the kitchen of Golden Brown & Delicious and will be taking over the GB&D kitchen inside The Commons on a biweekly basis. Prima Kitchen’s next popup will be Sunday Sept. 6.

With dishes featuring flavors like coconut, ahi, barbecue short ribs and island sponge cake, Prima Kitchen is Sotelo’s attempt to bring the flavors of his upbringing to Greenville

“As a Filipino raised on Guam with a Hawaiian name, island culture has my heart,” Sotelo said in the announcement for the new pop-up. “The fondest memories I have locked away are tied to bites of food both in my home and out in the community.”

Check out @primaGVL on Instagram for more info.