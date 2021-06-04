Prisma to open Fountain Inn medical facility this fall

Prisma Health announced plans to break ground on a new family, internal, pediatric and advanced care medical facility in Fountain Inn beginning mid-June.

“We’re eager to bring more services to the community of Fountain Inn and are excited to move forward on this project,” Scott Jones, chief executive officer for the Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital in Simpsonville said in a statement provided by Prisma Health. “We’re thrilled to offer this spectrum of care for the Golden Strip community and look forward to announcing more details. Being able to offer this range of physicians at a single location will help us provide comprehensive convenient medical care for people of all ages.”

Called Prisma Health Primary Care–Fountain Inn, the facility will open this fall in a temporary space on the 3.6-acre site while the 14,000-square foot permanent building is built, according to Prisma.

The health system plans to have eight providers after the building is complete in spring 2023.

Prisma Health Primary Care–Fountain Inn will be located at 200 N. Nelson Drive.