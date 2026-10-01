Q and A: Steve Spinks, CEO of The Spinx Company

Steve Spinks serves as the CEO of The Spinx Company.

The Spinx Company was founded by Spinks’s father in 1972. Today, the Greenville-based convenience and fuel retailer operates more than 90 gas stations, convenience stores and car washes across South Carolina and North Carolina.

Over the years, Spinks has held many positions within The Spinx Company, including president, chief financial officer, controller, director of transportation, director of construction, price analyst, territory manager and store manager. He became CEO in 2012, overseeing all areas of Spinx, Ace Energy and Spinx Transportation.

Spinks currently sits on the board of trustees for Furman University, Furman University Foundation and Blue Ridge Council Boy Scouts of America. He previously served as the chairman of the South Carolina Convenience & Petroleum Marketers Associations, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America, Board of the National Association of Convenience Stores and the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

Other organizations Spinks is involved with include the Young Presidents’ Organization, Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America and the Palmetto Business Forum. He also supports numerous local nonprofits including the Children’s Museum of the Upstate, Community Foundation of Greenville, Meals on Wheels and more.

Spinks holds an undergraduate degree from Rhodes College in Tennessee and received a Master’s Degree from Duke University.

Q&A with Steve Spinks

Q. How have you built upon your father’s original vision for The Spinx Company while also evolving the business for the future?

My father founded Spinx in 1972 with a simple but powerful idea: make people’s lives easier. That philosophy is still at the heart of everything we do today.

What has changed is how we bring that vision to life. We’ve evolved from a convenience store into a broader convenience retailer, with a much greater emphasis on fresh food, beverages, technology, customer experience and community. We’re continually looking at what our customers need today and what they will expect from us tomorrow.

At the same time, we’ve been very intentional about preserving what makes Spinx special. Even though we’ve grown, our values have remained the same. Our goal is to continue innovating without losing the values that got us here.

Q. How has The Spinx Company navigated recent fluctuations in gas prices? What does the oil and gas industry look like currently?

Fuel prices are always going to be a moving target. They’re influenced by factors well beyond our control. Our approach is to stay very close to the market, remain disciplined in how we manage fuel pricing and continue to provide customers with competitive prices.

Q. How large a role do the convenience stores and food offerings play in the business strategy and overall profitability of The Spinx Company?

They are absolutely central to our strategy.

Food has become one of our most important areas of opportunity. We have a long history with food through our legendary fried chicken, but we’ve expanded significantly beyond that into breakfast, sandwiches, pizza, grab-and-go offerings, beverages and other fresh food options. We’re continuing to invest in the quality, variety and convenience of those offerings.

Our Spinx Market & Eatery concept is an example of that evolution. It allows us to take what we’ve learned as a convenience retailer and rethink what a downtown convenience experience can look like.

Q. How does The Spinx Company differentiate itself from other gas station and convenience store brands? How do you build customer loyalty?

Our biggest differentiator is that we’re a local company with deep roots in the communities we serve. We understand that people have choices, and we want customers to choose Spinx because of the experience they have with us.

That starts with our people. Our people are really what make the biggest difference, and they care about their communities.

We also believe being part of the community matters. Our teammates enjoy being engaged with the community and it’s at the core of who we are. Giving back was important to my Dad, and the company has followed that passion.

Q. What factors does The Spinx Company look at when selecting a location for a new gas station or convenience store? What markets do you plan to target in the future?

There are a lot of factors that go into selecting a new location. Traffic patterns, population growth, demographics, accessibility, visibility, competition and the surrounding retail environment are all important. We also look at whether a location gives us an opportunity to build a store that can serve the community well and deliver the Spinx experience.

We’re very intentional about growth. We continue to see opportunities across the Carolinas, particularly in growing markets where we can establish a strong presence and build relationships with customers over time. As we look ahead, we’ll continue evaluating both organic growth and other opportunities that allow us to expand thoughtfully while maintaining the quality and culture of the Spinx brand.

Q. What is your long-term vision for The Spinx Company, and what is on the horizon?

Our long-term vision is to continue growing and adding new stores while also maintaining our current ones. We will continue to grow our footprint, but growth is only one part of the equation. We want to invest in our existing stores, our people, our food offerings, our technology and the overall customer experience. We also see tremendous opportunity to continue evolving what a Spinx store can be.

The Spinx Market & Eatery is one example of that. It gives us the opportunity to explore a more elevated, downtown, urban experience, and I think you’ll see us continue to learn from concepts like that.

Ultimately, I want Spinx to be a company that is recognized for great people, great food, great customer experiences and a genuine commitment to the communities we serve. My father started this company with one store and a belief that you could build a successful business by making people’s lives easier. More than 50 years later, that’s still our guiding principle.