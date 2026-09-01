Q and A with Tri-County Technical College’s Melanie Gillespie

Melanie Gillespie is a native of Central, South Carolina, and currently serves as dean of enrollment pathways at Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in management and leadership from Southern Wesleyan University. Gillespie has served in various roles, including president of the South Carolina Association of Financial Aid Administrators.

She has a passion for helping students achieve their dream of attending college and finding creative ways to pay for it. With more than 28 years of experience in higher education student service, Gillespie has a drive to succeed and see others succeed. One of her favorite expressions is, “It’s my job to work myself out of a job!”

Behind the Brand with Tri-County Technical College dean of enrollment pathways

Q. With inflationary pressures pushing up costs across a range of goods and services in recent years, including higher education, have you seen an increased demand for financial assistance among TCTC students?

A. Yes. Across the two-year college sector, we have seen a noticeable increase in demand for financial assistance as inflation has increased the overall cost of attending college; not just tuition and fees, but also housing, food, transportation, childcare, and textbooks.

For students at Tri-County Technical College, the impact has been especially evident because many are balancing college with work and family responsibilities.

Even though tuition at TCTC remains affordable, students are increasingly struggling with living expenses that can become significant barriers to enrollment and persistence. Despite these challenges, TCTC continues to offer one of the most affordable pathways to higher education. Programs such as Lottery Tuition Assistance and SC WINS have helped offset tuition costs for many eligible students, allowing financial aid to be applied toward other educational expenses when possible.

Q. Are there different financial needs for students straight out of high school versus adult learners pursuing the skills needed for a new career?

A. Yes. While both groups often need assistance paying for college, their financial needs tend to differ significantly based on their life circumstances.

Recent high school graduates are more likely to rely on traditional forms of financial aid such as federal and state grants, scholarships, and family support. Their primary concerns often include tuition, fees, textbooks, and transportation. Many attend college full-time and may have fewer financial obligations, although rising housing and living costs have increased the need for additional assistance.

Adult learners, on the other hand, frequently face more complex financial challenges. Many are balancing college with full-time employment, raising children, or caring for family members. In addition to tuition and books, they may need assistance with:

Childcare expenses

Housing and utilities

Transportation and fuel costs

Healthcare and insurance

Lost wages if reducing work hours to attend classes

Technology and internet access for online learning

Adult learners are also more likely to be changing careers after a job loss or seeking additional credentials to advance in the workforce. As a result, they often look for flexible financial options, including employer tuition assistance, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding, veterans’ education benefits, payment plans, and short-term workforce grants in addition to traditional financial aid.

For TCTC, supporting both populations requires a comprehensive approach. Recent high school graduates often benefit most from guidance on completing the FAFSA, understanding scholarships, and transitioning to college. Adult learners frequently need individualized financial counseling that considers their broader financial responsibilities and helps them identify multiple funding sources to make returning to school financially feasible.

While the goal of making higher education affordable is the same, the path to achieving that goal often looks quite different for a first-time college student than it does for an adult learner seeking new skills or a career change.

Q. What are the key things to know for anyone pursuing financial assistance for their education?

A. Anyone considering financial assistance for college should understand that there are many resources available, and the earlier they begin the process, the more opportunities they may have to reduce their out-of-pocket costs. Complete the FAFSA every year. FAFSA is the gateway to most federal financial aid and many state aid programs. Even students who do not think they will qualify for need-based aid should complete the FAFSA, as it is often required for scholarships, grants, and some loan programs.

For students attending TCTC, affordability remains one of the College’s greatest strengths. By combining federal aid with programs such as Lottery Tuition Assistance, SC WINS, and other state and institutional resources, many students can significantly reduce the cost of earning a credential or degree. The most important message is that students should not assume college is out of reach because of cost. There are more financial assistance options available today than many people realize, and a conversation with a college’s financial aid office can often uncover resources that make higher education both attainable and affordable.

Q. Are there any financial resources tied specifically to high-demand skills and career fields that students and potential students should know about?

A. Yes. One of the strengths of TCTC is that many financial assistance programs are designed specifically to encourage students to pursue careers in high-demand fields that support the state’s workforce needs.

Some of the key resources include:

SC WINS Scholarship — This state-funded scholarship helps cover tuition and mandatory fees for eligible South Carolina residents enrolled in approved workforce programs at technical colleges. It focuses on high-demand career fields such as advanced manufacturing, healthcare, information technology, transportation and logistics, construction, and other critical workforce areas.

Lottery Tuition Assistance — While not limited to specific majors, LTA provides tuition assistance to eligible students enrolled at South Carolina technical colleges, making career and technical education more affordable across a wide range of programs.

Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act — Eligible individuals who are unemployed, underemployed, or changing careers may qualify for funding that can help pay for tuition, books, supplies, and in some cases supportive services while training for occupations identified as in demand by local workforce boards.

Employer tuition assistance — Many South Carolina employers partner with TCTC or offer tuition reimbursement to employees seeking credentials that align with workforce needs. Students should check with their employers to see what educational benefits may be available.

Apprenticeships and industry partnerships — TCTC works directly with local employers to provide paid apprenticeships, internships, and sponsorship opportunities that allow students to earn a paycheck while completing their education.

These programs reflect a broader effort to prepare students for careers where employers are actively hiring. TCTC works closely with business and industry to ensure programs align with current workforce demands, so students can often train for careers with strong employment prospects while receiving financial support.

The key takeaway for prospective students is that the program they choose can influence the types of financial assistance available to them. Students interested in high-demand fields should meet with a college’s financial aid office and admissions staff early in the enrollment process to learn about workforce-specific scholarships, grants, and employer partnerships that may reduce the cost of earning a credential.

Financial aid

Types of financial aid available to students, according to Melanie Gillespie, dean of enrollment pathways at Tri-County Technical College.

Primary types of financial assistance:

Federal Grants — Gift aid that does not have to be repaid, including the Federal Pell Grant and the Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant. These programs are awarded based on financial need as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

South Carolina State Grants and Scholarships — Financial assistance funded by the state, including: Lottery Tuition Assistance SC WINS Scholarship South Carolina Need-Based Grant LIFE Scholarship Palmetto Fellows Scholarship National Guard College Assistance Program (for eligible members)



Programs with specific residency, enrollment, academic, and eligibility requirements.