Q and A: Harrison Hughes, SVP of Hughes Commercial

Harrison Hughes serves as senior vice president at Hughes Commercial Properties, where he oversees the full lifecycle of the firm’s real estate portfolio. His responsibilities span development, construction management, leasing and property management. His role involves every stage of a project, from initial planning and site development through construction, tenant placement and the long-term stewardship of each property.

That end-to-end perspective allows him to align early design and construction decisions with what tenants need and what keeps properties performing well over time.

Q&A with Harrison Hughes

Q. Downtown Greenville continues to evolve, often centered on dynamic new projects. Hughes Commercial is spearheading efforts to reimagine the North of Broad District. Can you describe what that vision looks like?

A. North of Broad is about as central as it gets, a short walk from Main Street, the river and most of what people love about downtown. Our goal is for the buildings and streets to live up to that location: beautiful offices, great places to eat, easy and convenient parking, activated sidewalks and green spaces.

We want it to feel like a natural part of downtown, a place people want to work and spend time in.

Q. Class A office space has been identified as a critical need downtown. How is Hughes’ new 8-story mixed-use project at the corner of Court and Spring streets meeting that need?

A. Companies that want to be downtown have had very few good options, and this building was designed to change that. It sits in the center of downtown, a short walk from Main Street, with the Broad Street Garage next door for convenient parking.

The response has been strong. The building is about 90% leased, with only a half floor of office space remaining. We’re also in discussions with several restaurateurs for the ground floor, which will bring more activity to the street and anchor the neighborhood.

Q. Are there guiding design principles behind Hughes Commercial projects? How does being a homegrown Greenville company influence those decisions?

A. We want to build beautiful buildings that also work well for the people in them. That means great amenities, fantastic views and efficient layouts that meet what tenants are asking for.

Being a Greenville company makes us hold ourselves to a higher standard because we work here, too. Our office is at 110 East Court Street now, and we’ll move into the new 101 East Court Street building. We have to live with what we design and build every day. We want to be proud of it.

Q. Turning from downtown projects, your firm is also involved in commercial and industrial development. Has demand in that market changed?

A. Demand is very strong. The market may have been a little overbuilt a few years ago, but that space was absorbed quickly and now it’s extremely tight — especially in Greenville.

We try to build what the market needs: good, clear heights, truck access and sites on Interstate 385 with high visibility and interstate access where and when we can. That limits how many opportunities we have, so we are being patient and waiting for the right opportunities.