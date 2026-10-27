Recline and Unwind Social Spa to come to Greenville

Recline & Unwind Social Spa will open Nov. 5 at 24 W. North St. in downtown Greenville.

A social media post read: “Many of you have visited our Asheville location since we opened in 2022 and kept asking, ‘When are you coming to Greenville?’ Well, the time has come! We are beyond excited to open our doors to you this fall.”

The Greenville location will be the brand’s third, with previous locations in Asheville, North Carolina and Beaufort, South Carolina. It will offer a variety of experiences and packages including massages, facials, face masks and soaks, as well as kid-friendly options.

For more information visit rusocialspa.com.