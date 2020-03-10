Reid’s Fine Foods taking over previous Caviar & Bananas location

Reid’s Fine Foods is opening its fifth location this summer in downtown Greenville in what was the previous Caviar and Bananas location in ONE City Plaza.

The new Greenville location of the specialty market and grocery store, the first outside of Charlotte, will offer daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, coffee, a butcher shop, bakery, grab & go, retail wine and artisanal grocery products sourced from local vendors. Catering and gift baskets will also be available.

The 4,600 square-feet space will have about 75 seats inside at the wine bar and 75 patio seats.

“We’ve been contemplating expanding outside of Charlotte for some time now,” said Tim Coker, managing partner of Reid’s Fine Foods. “And considering we are from South Carolina, my wife and I are both Furman grads, and we have family in Greenville, that was a logical first step for us.”

Open seven days a week

Reid’s Fine Foods has been operating in Charlotte for 90 years, with four locations in the city. The fifth location in Greenville will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Calling the new Reid’s location “a compliment to the booming food scene” in Greenville, Coker said the familiarity with the local market was the driving factor behind the move.

Similar to other locations, Reid’s in Greenville will offer the same weekly specials, such as half-off steak burgers on Tuesdays, prime rib sandwiches on Thursdays and rotating seasonal specials.

The Greenville location of Caviar & Bananas, which had been operating in the ONE Plaza space since 2016, closed at the start of 2020. A Nashville location also closed, although two other locations in Charleston remain open.

Reid’s Fine Foods has not announced a specific date yet for the formal opening.

It will be opening at 1 North Laurens Street, Greenville.