Restaurant with Southern twist coming to Lakeside Lodge

A restaurant offering a mix of American classics and international favorites with a Southern twist is coming to Lakeside Lodge Clemson.

The luxury condominium hotel located on Lake Hartwell released details of its on-site restaurant concept — Traditions on the Lake — on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The full-service restaurant and bar will serve condo owners, hotel guests and locals alike, according to a news release.

The restaurant’s lunch and dinner menu uses locally sourced ingredients, including free-range, grass-fed meats, organically grown produce and house-made pastas. Breakfast will be served until 2 p.m. daily and feature omelets, eggs Benedict, buttermilk flapjacks and more. The bar will serve a curated selection of beer, wine and spirits against a Clemson-inspired backlit orange onyx bar.

“Anyone who has been a part of the Clemson family understands that it’s the traditions that make Clemson so special: Howard’s Rock, Solid Orange Fridays, gatherings on Bowman Field and, of course, tailgating and football on Saturdays,” Lakeside Lodge developer Steve Mudge said in the release. “Lakeside Lodge Clemson wants to pay homage to those traditions that we all hold so dear, with the goal of creating a place where families and fans will want to go to create their own new Clemson traditions.”

David Slevin, former general manager at The Lighthouse on Lake Keowee, will be overseeing operations and catering at Traditions on the Lake, according to the release. A Clemson alumna himself, Slevin played on the Tigers baseball team before signing with the New York Yankees and playing in the minor leagues, the release said.

Traditions on the Lake will offer seating for 80 guests in the dining room and another 80 guests in the outdoors patio overlooking Lake Hartwell.

Scheduled to open this spring, Lakeside Lodge is a 118-unit condo hotel with all the amenities of a high-end resort such as 24/7 concierge service, a pool, outdoor amphitheater and Clemson-themed football field.