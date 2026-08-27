Rick Erwin Dining Group acquires Curean in Greenville

Curean, an upscale restaurant in downtown Greenville, has been acquired by Rick Erwin Dining Group.

Vickie Zambrano, founder and owner of Curean, announced the acquisition on Aug. 27. The restaurant specializes in serving Mediterranean-inspired shared plates, curated wines and craft cocktails. Curean is located at 732 S. Main St. in Greenville.

“I started building Curean at 28 with a vision for what I wanted to create, and I’m proud of what it has become,” Zambrano said in a statement. “I’m beyond grateful for everyone who has been part of the Curean story and supported me along the way.”

The acquisition transfers ownership of Curean to Rick Erwin Dining Group, a Greenville-based restaurant group with fine dining concepts across the Upstate. The restaurant group will oversee Curean’s operations and future plans.

Zambrano spent nearly two decades in the restaurant and hospitality industry before opening Curean in December 2023. She previously worked in catering for the Rick Erwin Dining Group in 2018. Zambrano has now rejoined the restaurant group to lead two new divisions: Catering & Events and Culinary Innovation.

“To now have the opportunity to bring everything I’ve learned back to a company that was part of my journey early in my career feels incredibly full circle,” Zambrano said in a statement. “I’m excited to build on that experience, take on new challenges and continue growing alongside the Rick Erwin team.”