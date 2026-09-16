Safe Harbor reopens expanded resale shop in Taylors

Safe Harbor’s Resale Shop in Taylors reopened on Sept. 12 following renovations.

The nonprofit organization expanded the store located at 2830 Wade Hampton Blvd. by adding about 5,000 square feet of sales floor and processing space. The expansion also brought the store’s furniture showroom and resale boutique under one roof.

Proceeds from the Safe Harbor Resale Shop support the nonprofit’s programs and services for survivors of domestic abuse. Julie Pringle, interim CEO and director of finance for Safe Harbor, said the store offers a place where community generosity directly supports survivors and their families.

“The expanded shop will not only provide additional funding for Safe Harbor’s programs, but it will also allow our clients to shop for clothing, household goods and other necessities at no cost as they take important steps toward safety and independence,” Pringle said. “We are grateful for the community support that makes this possible.”

Safe Harbor annually serves more than 600 domestic abuse survivors across Greenville, Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties. Some of the nonprofit’s services include emergency shelters, counseling, advocacy, support groups, classes and outreach.

The Safe Harbor Resale Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit safeharborsc.org/resale-store.