SBDC, SCORE and WBC partner to bring e-commerce startup series to the Upstate

The Greenville Area Small Business Development Center, the Piedmont Service Corps of Retired Executives and the CommunityWorks Women’s Business Center have partnered to present a three-part series on starting an e-commerce business.

For this virtual workshop series, the SBDC’s Earl Gregorich, WBC program director Ana Parra and Jerry Smith, a volunteer with Piedmont SCORE who leads their training programs, have planned the curriculum. Each organization will host a session.

“Ana, Earl and I are excited to bring this e-commerce workshop series to the local small business community,” said Smith. “The collaboration of the WBC, SCORE and SBDC will provide a diverse approach and ensure this important topic is fully explored.”

Each workshop will begin at noon and end by 1 p.m. on the dates below:

March 15, "E-commerce: Is it Right for Your Business?" presented by the WBC

April 15, "E-commerce: Planning for Success" presented by Piedmont SCORE

May 13, "E-commerce: Finding the Right Technology" presented by SBDC.

Attendees at this series will be given the information they need to determine if selling online is right for their business, the steps to set it up properly and how to evaluate and utilize the many technologies available.

For more information, visit piedmont.score.org, scsbdc.com or communityworkscarolina.org/womens-business-center.