SC CARES Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program to open application window Oct. 19

SC Accelerate announced the SC CARES Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program will accept applications from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1.

This grant program is open to minority and small businesses, which meet the following criteria:

Employ 25 or fewer people

Been in operation Oct. 13, 2019 to present day

Have been impacted by COVID-19

Recipients will be notified between Dec. 8 and 15 and will receive grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000 to reimburse business staffing, operating and facility costs, revenue loss and PPE.

For more information or to apply, visit https://accelerate.sc.gov/cares-act/applying-sc-cares-act-funds.