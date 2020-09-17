SC DEW launches online learning initiative for those unemployed due to COVID-19

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has partnered with the online learning platform Coursera to launch the Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative in South Carolina.

The program will allow those displaced from work due to the COVID-19 pandemic to gain skills and participate in worker retraining by granting free access to Coursera’s more than 4,000 courses and certifications in areas such as business, technology, data science, health and social sciences. Participants may also pursue professional certifications including the Google IT Support Professional Certificate.

“This is an incredible opportunity for hard-working South Carolinians who are still facing employment challenges in the wake of COVID-19,” said Michelle Paczynski, SC DEW assistant executive director of workforce development. “Not only can someone take advantage of these courses to professionally propel them forward, we are so pleased to be able to partner with Coursera so the financial burden doesn’t fall on the shoulders of the claimant. We thank Coursera for providing another way to support the State Workforce Development Board’s priority to reskill and upskill our state’s workforce.”

Interested and eligible unemployment claimants who received an email from SC DEW must register with Coursera by Oct. 31, 2020. Participants may take as many courses as they would like but must complete the classes by Dec. 31, 2020.

For more information, visit dew.sc.gov.