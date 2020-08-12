ScanSource announces sale of most Latin America business to Intcomex

ScanSource announced on Aug. 10 that it has agreed to sell its products businesses in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru as well as its Miami-based export operations to Intcomex, a technology products provider in the Caribbean and most of Latin America except Brazil.

The company decided to take this course of action to help align its investments with higher-growth, higher-margin businesses, including ScanSource Brazil, said ScanSource in a release.

“After a very thorough process, we are pleased to have found a highly respected, well-established buyer with a proven track record in Latin America,” said ScanSource Inc. chairman and CEO Mike Baur. “Our more than 140 employees in Latin America are excited to become part of Intcomex, a company that shares our commitment to long-term partner relationships. Our business in Latin America fits well with the Intcomex business, and I see this as a positive move for our employees, partners and suppliers.”

The transaction is expected to close by Sept. 30, 2020, but is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. ScanSource expects to record a pre-tax non-cash charge of approximately $28 million. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.