SCBIO to host statewide Life Sciences Boot Camp on March 17

SCBIO, an investor-driven public and private economic development organization, will host its Life Sciences Boot Camp on March 17 at the SC Hospital Association’s Yates Conference Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

This program features over 15 life sciences industry leaders, including Nephron Pharmaceuticals CEO Lou Kennedy, Rhythmlink CEO Shawn Regan, IMCS founder Andrew Lee, ERG CEO Matt Vaadi and more, who will discuss the trends and issues that affect this business segment.

Topics will include best practices in life sciences recruiting and retention, partnering effectively with higher education and research universities, accessing capital to grow life sciences organizations, attracting and retaining life sciences organizations and protecting life sciences organizations from cybercrime.

SCBIO investor organizations receive one free registration. SCBIO members are admitted for $50 per person, while non-members can attend for $100 per person. In addition, interested students can attend at no cost with advance registration. For more information, visit www.scbio.org/events/scbio-life-sciences-boot-camp-2020.

SCBIO Life Sciences Boot Camp 2020