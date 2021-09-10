SCRA announces four new member companies

SCRA, a public, nonprofit corporation, announced Sept. 7 it has welcomed four new member companies into its partner network.

The new member companies are:

Advent Innovations Limited Company – University of South Carolina-affiliated company that provides services in modeling, analysis, design and product development using cutting edge research with novel sensors, big data analytics and other smart technology such as robotics.

– University of South Carolina-affiliated company that provides services in modeling, analysis, design and product development using cutting edge research with novel sensors, big data analytics and other smart technology such as robotics. DPX Technologies LLC – University of South Carolina-affiliated company that manufactures sample lab preparation products and develops custom methods for a diverse client base.

– University of South Carolina-affiliated company that manufactures sample lab preparation products and develops custom methods for a diverse client base. Parimer Scientific LLC – based in Easley and provides turnkey laboratory services at competitive rates to biotech and pharmaceutical companies with no upfront capital or long-term commitment needed.

– based in Easley and provides turnkey laboratory services at competitive rates to biotech and pharmaceutical companies with no upfront capital or long-term commitment needed. Prewrite Inc. – offers a story development platform for writers, producers and content creators.

All of these businesses will receive coaching, access to experts in SCRA’s Resource Partner Network, eligibility to apply for grant funding and the potential to be considered for an investment from SCRA’s affiliate, SC Launch Inc.

In addition, Advent Innovations and DPX Technologies each received a $50,000 federal matching grant.