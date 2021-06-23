Easley’s MedProcure becomes SCRA Graduate Company

South Carolina Research Authority announced June 22 that MedProcure LLC is a Graduate Company of the SC Launch Inc. investment program.

The Easley-based company provides innovative supply chain solutions for healthcare and educational institution providers as well as their suppliers and group purchasing organizations. The business’s software tools may allow real-time access to products, price comparisons, distribution options, contracting, rebating and any other automation needs in managing health care supplies.

“With their established success, we were able to provide another level of financial security to MedProcure to support them through significant growth to now becoming a Graduate Company,” said SCRA executive director Bob Quinn. “Their work is providing much-needed supply chain management to the healthcare industry, which has become increasingly significant in the current pandemic environment. I commend them on this successful exit. This is a win for MedProcure, SCRA, SC Launch, Inc., and our state. Returns on these investments are funneled right back into the innovation pipeline for South Carolina.”

MedProcure became an SCRA member company in 2008 and received a $150,000 investment the same year.

SC Launch provides startups with grants, mentors and access to a wide array of business experts, according to the SCRA website. The program is open to advanced manufacturing and materials, IT, and life sciences companies in South Carolina.

For more information, visit medprocure.com.