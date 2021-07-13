Seeing is believing: New videos seek to break barrier for next generation of female construction leaders

The Women in Construction Forum, a group of female industry professionals in residential and commercial construction in the Upstate, created two videos to provide information to female students in the Greenville County School System who are considering a career in the construction field.

In the videos, WCF members discuss their career paths and jobs as well as why it is important to have female representation. The people featured in the first video include:

Christi Powell , 84 Lumber

, 84 Lumber Aubrey Davis , Langston Construction

, Langston Construction Tommi Jones , Clemson University

, Clemson University Natasha Sexton, Sexton Design & Development

“Lately, our students have missed out on important industry interactions because of COVID restrictions,” said Michelle Willis, one of four Work-Based Learning Coordinators for Greenville County Schools. “Sometimes, you have to see it to believe it, and young girls need to believe there is a place for them to thrive in the construction industry. This professionally-produced video could be a barrier-buster by allowing young girls to imagine themselves as professional women in non-traditional roles just like the women featured in the video.”

The videos may be viewed online and Greenville County Work-Based Learning Coordinators will share them with their Career Center students and their feeder schools.