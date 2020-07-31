Senior Action to renovate shopping center at East North Street

The BI-LO shopping center located at East North Street and Howell Road in Greenville will soon be undergoing a makeover.

Senior Action, the Greenville-based senior outreach organization, purchased the 33,000-square-foot building at the end of 2019, having outgrown the 15,000-square-foot location in which it has been housed since 2007. Now the organization has partnered with Caldwell Constructors to renovate the new location.

The project will consist of offices, fitness areas, an event hall and space for entertainment functions such as music and visual arts. Gary Caldwell, president of Caldwell Constructors, said the project “will bring a new and refreshing look” to Senior Action’s workspace.

Caldwell Constructors will partner with the architecture firm Craig Gaulden Davis on the renovation.

Senior Action currently serves nearly 5,000 seniors at eight locations throughout Greenville County, offering educational programs, fitness classes and social events as well as access to services like medical transportation, lawn care, home-delivered meals and affordable housing.

The renovated location is expected to be completed by January 2021.