Siemens completes Spartanburg County expansion, adds more than 180 jobs

Siemens, a global technology company specializing in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility, announced May 17 it completed its 52,000-square-foot facility expansion in Spartanburg County.

“Siemens’ critical infrastructure technologies manufactured by the skilled workforce here in Spartanburg are supporting the industries that form the backbone of America’s economy,” said Siemens U.S. president and CEO Barbara Humpton. “As this economy rebounds, and the need for innovative infrastructure grows, our expanded Spartanburg facility will play a vital role in ensuring our customers and America’s supply chain remains strong — just as it has throughout the pandemic.”

The company’s expanded facility at 1320 Old Georgia Road in Roebuck has been in operation for more than 50 years and serves as one of the company’s key energy infrastructure manufacturing hubs for the U.S.

Siemens invested $36 million in the project which has helped support the creation of more than 180 jobs.

The technology company employs 40,000 people in all 50 states.