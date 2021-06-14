SimplySterile Solutions signs deal to clean all equipment for USA Gymnastics

USA Gymnastics and Greenville-based SimplySterile Solutions, a professional disinfection and sanitization company, have entered into a strategic partnership to provide a safer competition environment for athletes as they compete on the national stage.

“It has been a thrill and an honor to partner with the USA Gymnastics organization on their road to Tokyo for the Olympics,” SimplySterile Solutions CEO Jake Stansell. “We are so grateful for their desire to create a new standard of clean for their gymnasts and to be selected as one of their trusted partners.” USA Gymnastics is the governing body for gymnastics in the United States.

SimplySterile Solutions will use its spray delivery technology to apply a high-quality, EPA-registered disinfectant to clean all of USA Gymnastics’ equipment between each session at the organization’s events, including the U.S. Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

