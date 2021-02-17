Smith & James to relocate Greenville store

Upstate men’s clothing store Smith & James announced Feb. 12 that its Greenville location will be moving from the Shops of Greenridge on Woodruff Road to 777 Verdae Blvd. in Greenville.

The new location will be a free-standing, two-level store, which will be adjacent to the new Hale’s Jewelers building.

Rendering provided

The new facility will include a 5,200-square-foot shopping area, a private tailored and custom clothing section and a lounge and bar. In addition, the business plans to include an expanded casual lifestyle selection in this shop.

The Smith & James Greenville store is expected to move to its new location in late spring 2021.