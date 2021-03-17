Softbox works with Pfizer to safely distribute COVID-19 vaccines

Softbox, which has operations in Greenville, announced it is supporting Pfizer in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines by supplying a high-performance temperature-controlled parcel shipper developed specifically for ultra-low temperature applications.

Based in the United Kingdom, the company is a provider of passive temperature control packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, life science and cold chain logistics industries.

“We are immensely proud to be playing such an important role in the fight against COVID-19,” said Softbox CEO Kevin Valentine. “We worked extremely hard during 2020 to help Pfizer develop this highly innovative ULT shipper; establishing one of the world’s largest fleets of reusable temperature-controlled parcel shippers in the process and setting up two world-class service centers to support ULT shipper refurbishment.”

Low temperature vaccines

Ultra-low temperature vaccines, such as the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, use messenger RNA technology and must be stored at temperatures between -130°F to -76°F to ensure that the vaccine’s quality and efficacy are maintained. Softbox’s ULT shipper is capable of maintaining these temperatures for at least 10 days unopened.

Softbox’s ULT Shipper may be opened twice a day, for up to three minutes at a time, to allow clinicians at immunization sites to access the vaccine vials required for each day’s clinic without exposing the remaining vaccine stored within the shipper to ambient temperatures, which may allow the vaccine to maintain its integrity.

In addition, Softbox’s ULT shipper may be used to store vaccines for an excess of 30 days by using a process called re-icing, during which the dry ice in the shipper can be topped off.

