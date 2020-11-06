Soteria Battery Group named Most Valued Company at the Keiretsu Forum Investor Capital Expo

Greenville-based Soteria Battery Group was recently named the Most Valued Company at the Keiretsu Forum Investor Capital Expo and was awarded a $25,000 investment from the angel investor network Keiretsu Forum.

Soteria Battery Group, which currently has eight full-time employees, has developed a technology to allow lithium-ion batteries to be made in a way to allow them to take damage or abuse without catching on fire, said Soteria CEO Brian Morin.

“Winning the Keiretsu award was a real honor, especially since I know the quality of companies that they work with,” Morin said. “Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic led our $3 million round of investment that we are doing a final close on next month, and their network has been instrumental in both bringing in other investors, as well as partners, customers and advisors. The interaction has been top-notch and professional from the very beginning.”

Nearly 50 angel groups, investors from more than 100 family offices, corporate partners and almost 1,500 accredited investors, have been invited to attend the expo, which will take place over three sessions on Oct. 14, Oct. 28 and Nov. 11. Each session concludes with a Most Valuable Company recipient announced.

Keiretsu Forum has invested $750 million in more than 1,000 companies.