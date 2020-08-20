South Carolina restaurateur Bill Hall dies

Bill Hall Sr., founder of Hall Management Group, which manages eight restaurants including Halls Chophouse, Halls Signature Events and High Cotton, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 19 at the age of 73.

“This loss is such a shock,” said Jim Wahlstrom, director of human resources and operations of Hall Management Group, in a statement to employees. “Thankfully, Mr. Hall always planned ahead, and he has grown a great team at Hall Management Group and each of our eight venues. Together, we will continue to operate in his honor and serve our customers with the kind of generosity and excellence he demonstrated throughout the course of his life.”

Hall and his wife, Jeanne, worked for over 40 years operating hotels and restaurants in Pinehurst, North Carolina, Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Napa Valley and Pebble Beach in California. He also managed outposts of the Ritz-Carlton Hotels and the Cloister Resort & Beach Club in Sea Island, Georgia.

“Mr. Hall leaves a legacy that is hard to capture in this brief message,” Wahlstrom said. “From the west coast of the United States to the east coast here in Charleston, Mr. Hall built opportunity for people, families and communities. His vision for the future always stretched us and made us better.”