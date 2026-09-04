Southeast Partners, Linden Construction to break ground on downtown Anderson residential development

Charleston-based Southeast Partners and Linden Construction plan to create a 156-unit residential community called Murray Mill Apartments in downtown Anderson.

The approximately $44 million project marks the first ground-up multifamily development in the city in more than a decade. A groundbreaking for Murray Mill Apartments will be held on Sept. 17.

Developers plan to transform a 9.1-acre site at 520 Fair St. off Murray Avenue into the garden-style apartment community. The property features an abandoned mill warehouse tied to the former Anderson Cotton Mills, the city’s first textile plant and later a division of Abney Mills.

The property’s historic warehouse will be restored into 18 loft-style apartments with preserved brick masonry and 10-foot ceilings. Seven three-story walk-up apartment buildings will also be constructed on the site.

Residents at Murray Mill Apartments will have access to various amenities including a pool, fitness center, game room, residential lounge, shared kitchen and more. The apartment community will also feature two ponds, pocket parks, green space and a direct connection to Galloway Park.

The multifamily development received approximately $9.2 million in federal and state historic and textile tax credit equity. Renovation of the historic mill warehouse is expected to be finished within the first year of construction, with the full project targeted for completion in under two years.