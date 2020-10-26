Southeastern Freight Lines opens new service center in Piedmont

Southeastern Freight Lines, a provider of regional less-than-truckload transportation services, announced Oct. 19 the relocation of its service center to 515 Sagitarius Way in Piedmont.

The new location employees 230 people and is situated on 110 acres. It features a large warehouse with 207 dock doors and an office space equipped with a state-of-the-art conference room for meetings and training.

“We recently celebrated serving the Greenville market for more than 60 years, and this new facility will provide the capacity for us to grow and serve our customers for many years to come,” said service center manager Patrick Trahan. “From when we first opened our doors to today, our goal has always been the same: to meet or exceed the needs of our customers, every single time.”

Southeastern’s first Greenville service center opened in 1959 in an old railroad warehouse with 10 dock doors. The company employed 16 people at the time. In 1964, the company moved its service center to 710 Mauldin Road in Greenville and remained there until this most recent move.