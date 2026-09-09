Spartanburg Community College receives $1.3M for Cherokee County talent program

Spartanburg Community College has received $1.325 million in federal grant funding to continue its TRIO Talent Search program in Cherokee County.

SCC will receive $265,000 annually over the next five years. It is a renewal of funding received starting in 2021 to build the program.

The TRIO Talent Search program helps students and families identify educational and career opportunities, navigate postsecondary pathways and develop the skills needed to pursue college, workforce training or career opportunities after high school.

“This five-year renewal represents a continued investment in the promise and potential of Cherokee County students,” said Michael Mikota, SCC’s president, in a statement announcing the funding. “Through Talent Search, students gain the guidance, experiences, and confidence to pursue college, workforce training, and meaningful careers.”

The program enables eligible middle and high school students in Cherokee County receive access to services designed to encourage high school completion and postsecondary enrollment. Programming includes academic and career exploration, college campus visits, financial aid and admissions assistance and educational workshops, among other assistance and resources.

The program has served 533 students since its 2021 inception. Talent Search is one of the federal TRIO programs administered by the U.S. Department of Education designed to help students prepare for successful futures beyond high school.

For more information, visit sccsc.edu.