Spectrum hiring 150 representatives at Simpsonville sales center

Spectrum announced Feb. 11 plans to hire 150 full-time representatives at its Simpsonville sales call center over the next several months. The company plans to have a virtual job fair Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to fill these positions.

The new hires will work to handle inbound sales calls from customers interested in Spectrum internet, TV, mobile and voice services from across the company’s 41-state service area.

“Our inbound sales team plays a vital role of matching the right package of Spectrum services to the customer’s needs,” said Kelly Evans, Simpsonville center vice president of residential sales. “We are looking for people with a passion for sales, who are ready to build a career with our team in Simpsonville as we meet the growing demand for our high-value Spectrum services.”

Spectrum sales representatives who reach their targets may earn more than $56,000 annually with top performers possibly achieving a higher earning potential.

The company also offers benefits including health, retirement plan with a 401 (k), up to $5,250 per year in education assistance and complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.

Selected applicants may be asked to participate in an online assessment. To comply with social distancing, candidates moving forward in the hiring process will undergo interviews via phone or live video. In addition, the employee onboarding process is completed virtually.

Candidates should have a high school diploma or equivalent with previous sales experience preferred. They may be asked to complete a drug test, education verification and criminal background check.

To apply, click here. Recruiters will send links to register for the job fair.