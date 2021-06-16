Standard Textile Co. Inc. announces $15M investment in Union County operations, 45 new jobs

Standard Textile Co. Inc., a provider of end-to-end solutions for the institutional textile and apparel markets, worldwide, announced June 15 it will invest more than $15 million to expand its Union County operations.

The investment is expected to create 45 new jobs at the company’s facility at 100 Highpoint Drive.

“We are excited about the expansion of our facility in Union, South Carolina,” said Standard Textile Chief Operating and Finance Officer Bradley Fry. “In addition to meeting growing demand, this expansion allows us to create a state-of-the-art rapid prototyping center for the development of innovative products and a showroom to share the company’s innovation history and unique products. We are grateful for the partnership we have with the South Carolina Department of Commerce and with Union County and for their commitment to helping innovative companies thrive in the region.”

Standard Textile expects the expansion to be complete by Oct. 2021.

For more information, visit standardtextile.com.