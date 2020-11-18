Stokes & Company completes merger with Renita M. Owens

Greenville-based accounting, payroll service and tax firm Stokes & Company CPAs recently merged with Renita M. Owens CPA LLC, which is also located in Greenville.

“This addition is one more piece of the continued growth of Stokes & Company in 2020, but it is unique in the caliber of talent that we are combining through this merger,” said Stephen Stokes, president of Stokes & Company. “Renita and her team are some of the most respected professionals in town, and we are honored to be welcoming them to the Stokes & Company family.”

Renita M. Owens’s six-person team will remain at its current location on Augusta Street until May 2021, when the team will move into the main Stokes & Company office.