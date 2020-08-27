Sushi Yama spinoff Poke Yama food truck hits the streets of Greenville County

A new food truck from the family behind Travelers Rest mainstay Sushi Yama has hit the streets of Greenville County.

Poke Yama food truck, the creation of Brian Pun and the staff of Sushi Yama, is now offering to-go Hawaiian and Japanese fusion poke bowls and poke burritos, highlighting ingredients such as salmon, tuna, octopus, chicken and more, all served on a bed of fresh rice with multiple vegetable options.

The truck will be parked in a few consistent areas during the week. You can find Poke Yama at Swamp Rabbit Brewery from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays, at the new Cook’s Station location at 515 Buncombe St. from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, and at North Cliff Pools from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Check out @pokeyamatruck on Instagram for the full updated schedule.