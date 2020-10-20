SynTerra acquires Duncklee & Dunham of North Carolina

Greenville-headquartered science and engineering firm SynTerra Corporation announced it has acquired Duncklee & Dunham of Cary, North Carolina, a business employing environmental geologists and engineers.

Both companies have worked together on several projects for almost a year, and the acquisition process began a year and a half ago, with the official acquisition taking place Oct. 3.

“Having more people in more places, people with similar yet unique skill sets, means we have broader service offerings and can perform with greater responsiveness,” said SynTerra president Steve Precourt.

With the acquisition of Duncklee & Dunham, SynTerra now has nine offices across South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky and Florida, and has increased its staff to more than 180 people.