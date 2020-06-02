Ten at The Top announces date change for 2020 Upstate Summit

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Ten at the Top’s Upstate Summit has been rescheduled to May 5, 2021. The one-day event was previously scheduled for September 23, 2020.

“We are certainly living in unique and unprecedented times,” said Dean Hybl, executive director of Ten at the Top. “Given the importance of taking precautions to further prevent the spread of this virus, moving the event date was ultimately the best decision to make for our attendees, supporters and the Upstate region as a whole. This date change will allow us to enhance the overall event experience and dive deeper into Richard Florida’s focus on ‘The New Urban Crisis’, by waiting until a more appropriate time to host a large-scale event.”

The summit still plans to focus on Richard Florida’s book “The New Urban Crisis: How Our Cities Are Increasing Inequality, Deepening Segregation and Failing the Middle Class – and What We Can Do About It”, which explores the recent trend of the young, educated and affluent flooding back into living in American cities, reversing past trends of suburban flight and urban decline.

For more information, visit tenatthetop.org/events.